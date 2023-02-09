Heartbreak after tragic death of Castlecaufield mother

POIGNANT and glowing tributes have been paid to a Castlecaufield mother-of-three who has tragically died.

Lauren Hetherington, aged 37, originally from Donaghmore, was laid to rest on Monday after Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church.

In a courageous and touching address to the packed congregation, the late Mrs Hetherington’s brother, Jonathan Carberry, said her passing had been “unthinkable and unbearable, and changed the family’s life in a catastrophic way”.

Mr Carberry went on to talk about ‘the beautiful girl that Lauren was’, and told stories of her wonderful personality, her ‘endless devotion to her family’, and her genuine care for her school community.

APPLAUSE

To applause from the congregation, he concluded, “Sometimes in life, you have a forever friend – and forever has no end.”

The altar was adorned with family photographs that included Lauren’s young children; her wedding day; the Carberry family; her daughter’s doll ‘reflecting her own love of dolls’; and her other daughter and son’s ‘star award certificates’, which reflected her pride in the school prizegiving day.

SHOCK

Fr Gerard McAleer, who celebrated the Mass, also spoke of the ‘shock and grief’ last Thursday when Mrs Hetherington passed away.

He said, “Lauren and Gareth lived for their children. They were a beautiful unit… It is the loss of a wonderful mother.

“All she wanted to be was a doting mother.”

He described the late Mrs Hetherington as ‘calm, kind, bubbly and gentle’, and spoke of ‘hope and healing’ in such a time of grief and loss, through the teachings of the Bible.

Offering his condolences, Fr McAleer also talked about the loss to her mother and brother and sister. Music for the service was provided by Kevin Hurson.

Dozens of messages also appeared online, paying tribute, including from Donaghmore GAA club and Blessed Patrick O’Loughran Primary School – Parent Support Group.

DEVASTATED

The school group stated it was ‘devastated’ by her sudden death.

The statement added, “Lauren was a familiar and friendly face to all at Blessed Patrick O’Loughran Primary School. Every morning and afternoon she happily chatted to all she encountered. Her bubbly and genuinely friendly personality endeared her to all.

“Lauren’s positivity, appreciation, humour and concern for those around her was exemplary. She was a kind and thoughtful friend to many in our school community – pupils, parents and staff alike. She was always sending thoughtful texts, emails, cards and gifts – to be treasured forever.”

Acknowledging the contribution she had made to the school, it added, “We thank God for her friendship, her laughter, her kind and gentle soul. We have been privileged to have had her in our lives.”

Lauren Hetherington is predeceased by her father, Barry, and survived by her husband Gareth; children, Matilda, Tobie and Dottie; her mother, Anne; brother, Jonathan and Christopher; sister, Jessica; and family circle.