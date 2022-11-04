High fashion and glamour galore at Skyzdalimit gala ball

THE sky is certainly certainly the limit for a groundbreaking Omagh theatre group for people with disabilities who celebrated the most successful year in their history with a lavish ‘Gran Gala Ball Oscars Night’ at the Mellon Country Inn on Friday night.

The glamorous stars of ‘Skyzdalimit’ made the journey to the Mellon via an exuberant party bus, where they were greeted by family members, friends and the rest of the Skyzdalimit crew – everyone clearly still on a tremendous high following the group’s recent historic performance of ‘Circus the Musical’ at the Helix Theatre, Dublin.

The fabulous actors and actresses then – most unreluctantly! – walked the red carpet and posed for photographers as they joined the guests for a champagne reception, followed by dinner and a very late night disco.

Joining Skyzdalimit for their glittering celebrations was Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Cllr Barry McElduff, who told the attendees how ‘proud’ he was of Skyzdalimit – and how wonderfully they represent Omagh.

“Skyzdalimit epitomises the very best of what Omagh and Fermanagh has to offer,” he beamed. “You are a credit to Omagh and our council area, and you should be very very proud of yourselves.”

In a heartfelt closing speech, Skyzdalimit advocate, Ryan ‘Duff’ Tracey, told the talented actors and actresses that they were ‘a joy to be around’.

“You have the gift of putting a smile on people’s faces,” he said. “I’m very proud to be part of a movement that aims to create a better society for everyone.

“For me, you epitomise the best of humanity, and the world has a lot to learn from you.”

Skyzdalimit takes its ‘Circus the Musical’ production next to the Waterfront Studio, Belfast on Saturday, November 12. For further information, please ‘email skyzdlaimitclub@gmail.com’.

Good luck to everyone involved!