Historic Provincial Bank to get new lease of life

A once prosperous bank in Omagh town centre is currently awaiting a new inhabitant.

If plans to build a new hotel on the site of the former Provincial Bank come to fruition, it will be an exciting new chapter for a building that has inhabited High Street since the mid-1800s.

The Provincial Bank (also known as the Provincial House) was one of four grand bank buildings situated in the heart of Omagh.

From the outside, a quick glance reveals the grand scale of this historic building, but closer observation reveals the sheer detail implemented in the architecture.

The Italianate classical design was popular for the period it was created, and much like Omagh Courthouse, the building was built with sandstone blocks. The ground floor features two entrances with two rounded windows dividing the two doors.

One of these entrances also contains a fascinating history as it was the original ‘Foundry Lane’ – a walkway to the town centre.

Above, on the second and third floors, the windows are much the same with rounded archways, however, both have deep cornices with blocked parapets (protective side stones).

This beautiful feat of 19th century design once served the county as the main central bank long before national banks set their roots in Omagh.

These provincial banks were founded by an English banker named Thomas Joplin and his associates in 1824 to rival the dominant Bank of England at the time.

The first branch opened in Ireland a year later, starting in Cork, and from there, branches starting rolling up to the North.

Omagh’s own provincial bank took inhabitance on the High Street site in 1864 and was designed by Dublin-born architect, William George Murray. As per tradition for the time, the serving bank manager would also live in the building along with their families.

After a century of deposits, withdrawals, and various transactions under the provincial title, a merger appeared between three banks.

The provincial bank joined with Munster and Leinster Bank Limited and the Royal Bank of Ireland in 1966 to form the Allied Irish Bank (AIB).

Though this merger would foreshadow the eventual closure of the High Street branch in years to come.

After years of disuse, a Carrickmore man, James McCallan, recognised the value of the architectural beauty of this site on High Street and has plans to develop the 200-year-old property into a modern, boutique hotel.

Mr McCallan kindly permitted me to have a peek inside the old bank and explore the depths of the bare-brick building.

The underground level is the most interesting section; containing a lengthy, narrow and complex basement system.

One interesting aspect from within is that the high cellar windows once peered out onto High Street.

If you are passing the outside of the building, behind the rusty railings lies a concrete slab which conceals where these windows were located.

Mr McCallan plans implement a wide whiskey bar in the basement area, with the light from outside coming through these cellar windows.

Walking through the rest of this vacant old building, I was struck by a sense of history that still remains inside.

The staircases creaked as I clambered up, and the smell of burnt coal seeped from the exposed walls after the removal of the plaster.

I paused for a moment in awe at the size of the four towering windows that looked onto High Street.

A truly unique view provides a fish-eye view of the street below, spanning from the courthouse to Primark further up the town.

One thing I noticed throughout the building were numerous fireplaces dotted around the floors.

One in the basement, another in the attic and others in between.

I’m sure this big, old building was pretty cold in winter back in the day, so it was no wonder there was a need for so many of these fireplaces.

As with so many buildings of this nature, we walk past every day unaware of the hidden stories within.

This is an impressive structure with significant historical value, and its legacy may live on in a new chapter if the planned boutique comes to fruition.