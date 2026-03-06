Wuff with the Smooth: Hold your nose

Waffle has many upsides. He doesn’t shed, he’s endlessly good-humoured and he has achieved international standard at barking at strangers walking past the garden gate. However…

More and more, I am shocked by the smells wafting up from his general direction – great invisible miasmas of malevolence.

I appreciate, of course, that as a dog, Waffle doesn’t attend to his personal hygiene the way a human – or even a cat – might and, as such, it doesn’t take long after a bath before he’s covered in crumbs, grass stains and general outside detritus, utterly unselfconscious about his dishevelment.

I can tell, for example, if he’s gone into the coal bucket on the trail of an errant Celebrations wrapper because his face is suddenly all black. And then he looks at me as if to say, “It was the coal bucket’s fault.”

I also appreciate that, as a very hairy dog, dirt of all colours and creeds finds him irresistible. He only has to think about crumbs to be covered in them.

However – and I have found this to be most prevalent when we’re driving in the car – his breath is utterly horrendous.

It’s the kind of breath that would bring tears to your eyes. The kind that makes your gorge rise and gives you a watery mouth. The kind which, if exhaled by a human, would have you immediately ringing 999.

“Cripes, dog, what have you been eating?” I used to say. Now I simply hold my own breath and pray he turns his head.

It’s almost –





almost





– indescribable.

It’s sardines with a hint of permanent black marker.

It’s fusty feet with a dash of the plague.

It’s cruelty, manure and wicked intent.

It’s egg and onion on a hot day with spoiled milk and zombie sick.

I have honestly wondered if I lit a match near his mouth, would his breath ignite like a dragon of old?

Strangely, though, he is not always the Black Death in breath form. I’m not sure why, but this affliction comes and goes – which is especially confounding given that he only receives the one kind of dog food – plain kibble, not even the smelly stuff.

Sometimes, when he opens his mouth wide enough, I half-expect to see a tiny cloaked figure standing at the back of his throat, stirring a cauldron and whispering, “Soon…”

I have even considered bottling it – or at least trying to trap it. Surely such a potent force could be harnessed. Forget water cannons, I reckon it would make for a great crowd control option.

“Move along now,” the authorities would say, releasing a single Wafflian exhale.

And peace would fall across the land.

A very stinky peace.