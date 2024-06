HOLY Cross College Parkrun marked its fifth birthday at the weekend, with a special celebratory run in Strabane.

Taking place at the college on Saturday, the run saw a large group of regulars come together for yet another fun run around the Holy Cross track.

“We say this every week at the event,” a spokesperson for the local parkrun said. “HCC parkrun is entirely volunteer led and organised, and we couldn’t run it without our regular volunteers or those who make it when they can.”

Over the past five years, HCC parkrun volunteers have facilitated 182 events, despite cancellations due to Covid-19. The event has seen 1,867 different finishers cross the line 8,708 times, achieving 1,654 personal bests. This remarkable achievement is thanks to the dedication of 177 exceptional volunteers.

“We appreciate every hour each person gives us to set up, timekeep, pace, scan barcodes, tail walk, marshal, give out finish token, wash the cups and bibs, sort the volunteers, process the results, check the course, ensure the event is run safely.”

Co-event directors, Trisha and Keelin, extend their gratitude to all volunteers, acknowledging that the event’s success hinges on their commitment and enthusiasm.