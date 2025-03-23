How a community came together to make life better for everyone

FOX Park Residents Association was formed in March 2000 to tackle anti-social behaviour and provide support for residents. Twenty-five years on, the group has become a vital part of the community, helping to make Fox Park a better place to live through events, meetings, and support initiatives.

To mark the milestone, members celebrated with three days of events, including a gathering at Drumnakilly Community Hall last Friday, where residents of all ages came together to reflect on the association’s journey and its impact on the area.

Speaking at the event, founding member and chairperson Sally Mulholland praised the group’s achievements over the past quarter of a century.

“Fox Park Residents Association was set up on March 14, 2000, to address major difficulties relating to anti-social behaviour and to develop environmental schemes that have rejuvenated the area. Over the years, we have fostered mutual understanding and transformed this estate into a more vibrant and integrated community.

“Our long-term goals have always been to encourage community participation, strengthen and create a positive atmosphere so that our residents have an opportunity for a better quality of life. The mission statement of the group is to continue and develop our partnerships as well as work to build community spirit, making our area a better place to live, work, visit and play.”

Mrs Mulholland highlighted the association’s many successes, including its community events, social initiatives, and ongoing support for residents.

The Fox Park Community House, established 14 years ago, has been a key resource for residents, hosting classes, training workshops, meetings, and community projects.

She added, “It has become a home from home, especially for the area’s youth and all of the volunteers from the committee who have helped build community cohesion and good relations as well as greatly reduce incidents of antisocial behaviour.”