Huge amount of items donated to Aughnacloy school fundraiser

THE community of Aughnacloy has come together in an inspiring show of generosity, donating over 850kg of clothing to support St Mary’s Primary School.

Organised by the school’s Eco Council and the Friends of St Mary’s, the ‘Clear Out’ fundraiser invited locals to donate unwanted clothes, paired shoes, bed linen, curtains, and other fabrics. The overwhelming response saw families, neighbours, and past pupils all contributing to the cause.

“We are blown away by the support,” said a representative from Friends of St Mary’s. “It’s clear that the people of Aughnacloy truly care about the school and want to see it thrive.”

Advertisement

The funds raised will go towards vital upgrades for the rural primary school, enhancing facilities for current and future pupils.

Additionally, the initiative promotes sustainability by encouraging reuse and recycling within the community.

Those who missed the initial collection can still contribute, as the school’s clothing bin – located outside the main entrance – remains open for donations year-round.

Accepted items include clean, reusable clothing, paired shoes, hats, scarves, gloves, bed sheets, pillowcases, towels, curtains, and fabric scraps.

Every donation makes a difference. For more information or to get involved, contact the school office or visit the Friends of St Mary’s Facebook page.