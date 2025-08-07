Huge demand at school uniform exchange project in Omagh

HUNDREDS of people flocked to Church Street in Omagh on Tuesday evening – a clear sign of just how vital the town’s free school uniform exchange has become.

Now in its sixth year, Omagh Uniform Exchange saw its busiest ever opening day, with demand soaring as the rising cost of living puts pressure on working families across the district.

The line stretched from St Joseph’s Hall to the gates of the Methodist Church, as parents sought to ease the financial strain of back-to-school costs through the free, pre-loved uniform service.

Advertisement

With average post-primary uniforms in the North costing around £378 and £173 for primary school pupils, many families are under huge financial pressure.

Julie Conway, a working single parent, said she started using the service out of necessity, and now volunteers.

“With three children at three different schools, I was spending well over £500 on uniforms and wasn’t entitled to a grant,” she said.

“This service is fantastic. There’s still a stigma about using it… but there shouldn’t be. It’s cost-effective, sustainable and available to everyone.”

First-time visitor Margerita Opiola, whose daughter is starting at Sacred Heart College, echoed that view.

“I’ve already spent over £200 and still need bits. This is a brilliant help for low-income families.”

Lynne Williams, a regular supporter and donor, said, “Some blazers are nearly £100. This takes some of the pressure off, and the quality is excellent.”

Advertisement

The Omagh Uniform Exchange is open to all families, regardless of background or circumstances. No referral is needed.

Uniforms from all post-primary schools in West Tyrone, as well as many local primary schools, are available following an overwhelming number of donations.

Established in 2020, the scheme has grown significantly and now supports families from Ballygawley to Castlederg.

To date, more than 3,000 families have benefitted from the exchange.

Organiser Cathy McNamee said they are delighted with how widely the service is now being used.

“This has become a regional hub for school uniforms, helping both parents and children. It’s now an essential part of the back-to-school season in Omagh and surrounding areas,” she said.

“We’ve received more donations this year than ever before. But we need people to stop being overly polite and thinking someone else needs it more. If you need it, take it – that’s why it’s here.

“We can’t store uniforms year-round, so it’s important families use the service now. Every year we think it can’t grow any more, but it does.

“There’s still work to be done to spread awareness, particularly among parents whose children are starting post-primary or who are new to the area.”

Stephen Keown, the new principal of Omagh CBS, praised the initiative.

“This community-based exchange provides vital support for families. It’s wonderful to see it succeed, and its cross-community nature is especially important.”

Michael Gormley, principal of Sacred Heart College, added, “There’s always a cost-of-living crisis for some families. This excellent resource is a real help.”

Council chair Barry McElduff commended the organisers.

“The volunteers deserve huge appreciation… they’re not looking for thanks, but they are making a real difference.”