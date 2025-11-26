Hundreds celebrate ten years of the Enda Dolan Foundation

MORE than 400 people attended the tenth anniversary ball celebrating an important milestone for the Enda Dolan Foundation.

Held in the Silverbirch Hotel on Saturday night, the event was compered by Killyclogher native James McGinn. Speakers included Enda’s sister, Dervla, and his father, Peter, while video messages were shown from individuals who have benefitted from the foundation and the Run for Enda events over the past decade.

The foundation was formed in memory of Enda Dolan, who was killed by a drink driver just weeks after starting college in Belfast in 2014.

In his address, Enda’s father Peter Dolan described the evening as a truly memorable occasion.

“We have to thank all those who travelled here from near and far – New York to Australia and every county in between.

“Many people here have played a part, including the family and friends who have stood behind us every step of the way,” he said.

“The runners, walkers, musicians, volunteers and supporters… we are here tonight because of you.”

He also praised his daughter Dervla for organising the gala and for establishing Run for Enda Melbourne, describing it as further evidence of how deeply Enda’s story continues to resonate with people around the world.

“Looking back over the past ten years, it is clear that the foundation grew from who Enda was. He was a member of Omagh Harriers who took part in many local runs. He was part of a CBS Cross-Country team that won an Ulster Schools medal, and he played in several bands alongside Ryan Murphy and Lee McCrystal,” he said.

“Our initiatives all carry a piece of Enda. Each project bears something in memory of him.”

A core part of the foundation’s work has been its campaign to secure longer sentences for those convicted of causing death while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Peter Dolan reaffirmed the family’s determination to see the minimum sentence increased from 14 to 20 years.

“One important aspect of our foundation remains unresolved – our quest to change the law in relation to causing death by dangerous driving,” he said. “Over the years we have met families in similar situations, as well as many political figures from Naomi Long to Theresa May.

“We have been fighting this fight for ten years and will continue to do so. When we achieve this – and we will – it will be our proudest legacy and most meaningful tribute to Enda.”

Mr Dolan concluded by thanking all who have supported the foundation since its launch.

“Every part of what we have achieved has only been possible because of the many people in this room tonight. Every step you take wearing a Run for Enda logo, every time you put on that T-shirt, vest, hoody or jacket, keeps his name alive in a way we could never have imagined.

“To Enda, our son, brother and friend… your spirit is with us in every act of kindness our volunteers show every week.

“It is a privilege to give something back.”