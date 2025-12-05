Hundreds of Christmas cribs on show in Omagh this weekend

HUNDREDS of Christmas cribs are to be exhibited in Omagh this weekend in aid of children affected by the crises in Gaza and Ukraine.

It’s that time of year again when the annual Christmas Crib Festival – exhibiting more than 300 cribs from around the globe – returns to St Joseph’s Hall.

Organiser of this annual event, Babs Barrett, told the Ulster Herald that she never ceases to be amazed at the extreme generosity of attendees of the exhibition every year since its inception several years ago.

“The people of Tyrone and beyond seem to include it in their Christmas schedule, whole families come along and make it a social occasion enjoying a cup of tea or coffee and they make a very generous donation,” Babs said.

She also suggested that she thinks people are keen to donate to worthy causes at Christmas time and the horrendous suffering in Gaza is foremost in the people’s minds so much so that they welcome the opportunity to make a donation when they know that all the funds will go directly to the causes.

The exhibition will be on display from 10am to 7pm on both Saturday, December 6 and Sunday, December 7.

Additionally, a virtual display will be posted on Crib Festival Facebook page during Advent with the opportunity to donate online if preferred.