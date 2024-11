A MONTH-long programme of events for Positive Ageing Month during which more than 300 older people participated in a series of fun and informative events, has drawn to a successful close.

Organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC), in partnership with South West Age Partnership, the Western Health Trust and the Public Health Agency, the initiative acknowledged the valuable contributions of older residents and offered opportunities to stay active and socially connected.

It included a diverse range of activities, from exercise taster sessions and free swims for those over 60 to wreath-making workshops and practical advice on topics such as financial planning, healthy eating, cost-of-living, fall prevention, home safety, and governance training for older people’s groups.

An engaging six-week programme called ‘Remembering and Reflections’ began at Strule Arts Centre and continues into November, with each weekly session focusing on themes like fashion, film, agriculture, music, games and daily life. These workshops provide a lively platform for participants to meet new people, learn and enjoy themselves.

Older residents also had the chance to directly engage with some of their elected representatives at a Local Democracy Event held in the Townhall Chamber in Enniskillen, where they learned about the council’s role and heard how their councillors advocate for them.

performance

Positive Ageing Month concluded with a celebratory event at Enniskillen Castle, where attendees enjoyed a performance by the Fermanagh Dementia Singing Group, followed by a laughter yoga session to end the month on an uplifting note. At the closing event, FODC chair Cllr John McClaughry thanked everyone who participated in Positive Ageing Month.

Mr McClaughry said, “Positive Ageing is about finding the positive aspects of getting older and engaging in an enjoyable and fulfilling lifestyle.

“It is for this reason that Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to delivering age friendly activities to ensure that our older residents lead more active, independent and socially-connected lives. These extend beyond the month of October and I would encourage people to reach out for more information and details of events, activities and groups to become involved in.”

l For more information on joining an older person’s group, visit the FODC website.