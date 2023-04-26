‘I’m leaving the job the way I entered the job – happy’: Garda Joe Dorrian retires

The recent tributes paid to retiring Garda Sergeant, Joe Dorrian, by members of the local community in Castlefinn are proof – if any were needed – of how much his work and contribution to life in the town is appreciated.

Joe spent 16 years based in Castlefinn. Before that, he was 14 years in Lifford and prior to that, he served as a garda for eight years in Dublin.

Just recently, after 38 years, he has taken his first steps into retirement and while it wasn’t an easy decision, he felt the time was right.

“I’m leaving the job the way I entered the job – happy,” he said.

And Joe is happy. He always seems to wear a smile, and his warmth and genuine friendliness have always endeared him to those who have got to know him over the years.

A proud Letterkenny man, Joe was born and raised in Ard Colmcille. His father was Johnny Dorrian who worked as a baker in the old Model Bakery. He died suddenly in 1983. Johnny was married to Mona (née Dawson) who died three years ago. They had three children, Michael, the eldest and Helen, the youngest and John in the middle.

John would soon become known by most people as ‘Joe’. He reckons it goes back to the time when the days would be spent playing football with his pals.

“I was probably no good playing outfield, so the boys put me into goal. I’m a big Manchester City fan, and, back then, their goalkeeper was Joe Corrigan.

“I think my friends thought if they called me Joe after Joe Corrigan, I wouldn’t mind being in goals.”

He also remembers one day when he got chatting to Ard Colmcille neighbour Liam O’Neill.

“I was only about 12 then, but I was very tall for my age,” Joe recalled. “Liam said ‘Jeez young Dorrian, you’re almost tall enough to become a guard’.

“He planted the seed in my mind there and then.

“I didn’t think all that much about it at the time, but as I got a bit older, I became more interested in joining the guards.”

His first job, however, was in Gallagher’s Hotel and he also worked for a time with his uncle Pat Dawson on Port Road. In 1978, he joined the staff of the 4 Lanterns, and he can still remember the old uniform of a white shirt, dickie bow and black trousers.

“I worked for Frank Grimes who was a real gentleman,” he said. “The Grimes family are wonderful people. I have such happy memories from that time.”

Joe reckons Frank was someone who influenced him in so many aspects of life, and he also speaks warmly of his former boxing coach, Niall McLaughlin.

“We had some great times growing up, and my friends in Ard Colmcille are still my friends today like Ciaran Doherty, Cathal Flood and John Elliott.

“I lost a good friend, too ,when Thomas McCafferty died.

“He was only around 18 when he died.”

By the time he was 20, Joe had decided on a career in the guards. He went to Dublin and got the train from Heuston Station to Templemore and remembers his mother and his aunt Theresa waving him off.

After completing his 22 weeks of training, Joe’s first posts were all in Dublin, at Rathmines, Clondalkin and Crumlin stations. Looking back now, he said life in the city for a young garda was pretty daunting.

“Growing up in Letterkenny, you were insulated from crime,” he said.

“It just wasn’t really an issue.

“But I remember a man breaking into a house in Rathmines and attacking an old woman who lived on her own. The following day I met the woman who was so traumatised by what happened.

“I just couldn’t understand how one human being could do that to another. It was just awful.”

In 1992, and out of the blue, Joe was offered the chance to transfer back to Donegal, and he took up a new posting in Lifford. By that stage, he was married to Roisin (née McLaughlin from Buncrana).

She had been working as a clerical officer at St James Hospital in Dublin, but started a new job with Donegal County Council, and still works with the council today in Letterkenny.

They would go on to have three children, Conor, Liam and Aoife, and now live in Bomany in Letterkenny.

Working out of Lifford Garda Station, Joe recalls a time when the Troubles were thankfully nearing an end. However, there were still long days manning the checkpoint at Cloughfin.

He enjoyed working in Lifford, and worked along with his good friend Seamus Patton, now stationed in Letterkenny.

Joe recalls how the community in Lifford were friendly and welcoming. And he would say the same of the people of Castlefinn where in 2006, he took up a new post as Garda Sergeant.

There were good times, and difficult times too.

“I saw a lot of sadness,” he said. “In times of tragedy, it’s very difficult watching a mother crying at the loss of a loved one.”

Joe was also heavily involved in investigating crimes surrounding instances of sexual assault.

“I feel it’s important to acknowledge the bravery of women who come forward to disclose their information,” he said. “It’s a long difficult process, but they stick by it with incredible determination to see justice.”

Joe’s contribution to life in Castlefinn was celebrated with an event in the St Mary’s Hall. Presentations were made by St Vincent de Paul, the

Castlefinn Community Responder Group, and other local groups.

“Castlefinn accepted me into their community,” Joe said. “If you treat people with dignity and respect and if you are honest, people will trust you. And if you are truthful with people, they will trust you. They saw that I was genuine.”