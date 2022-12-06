Important milestone for £6.4m Castlederg project

A NEW multi-million pound project, costing £6.4 million, to promote and encourage more active lifestyles within the Castlederg area took a step closer this week after Integrated Consultant Supply Teams (ICT’s) were appointed for the initiative’s various sites.

The Derg Active community infrastructure project in Castlederg is an integrated economic health and well-being project which will take place at a number of key sites across the town. Improvements earmarked for the town include a high quality public realm scheme in the Diamond, upgraded sports playing pitches, including a new floodlit 3G pitch at Mitchell Park and outdoor gym equipment as well as new play facilities and event space at Castle Park.

In addition, upgrades will also be made to the greenway connecting Castle Park and Castlederg town centre and the creation of two parklets including one in the Diamond in the town centre.

The project is made possible by funding from the UK government’s Levelling Up Fund.

The Integrated Consultant Supply teams responsible for the elements are Belfast –based Doran Consulting for the Mitchell Park element while Coleraine-based GM Design will manage Castle Park as well as the greenway and public realm aspects of the scheme.

The official announcement was made this week by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy when she visited Mitchell Park.

Mayor Duffy said, “I am delighted that the Derg Active project has reached this key stage and that the people of Castlederg and the surrounding area are a step closer to being able to avail of this new community infrastructure.

“The completed projects will allow people of all ages to avail of state of the art new play, sports and gym facilities as well as encouraging active travel by enhancing the town’s greenway network.

“Getting more people out and about and active can have a direct impact on the health and well-being of a community so I am delighted that the ICT teams can now get to work on making the vision of this substantial project a reality.”

The total cost of the Derg Active project is around £6,470,099 with 90 per-cent of the funding coming from the Levelling UP Fund with the other 10 per-cent being provided by council.

All the projects are expected to be completed by March 2025.