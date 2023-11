OMAGH Forum held its AGM recently in Mountfield Community Centre.

This was a great networking opportunity for local groups to meet and to hear from the wide variety of speakers.

Mary T Conway, network manager, explained, “We had groups in attendance from as far as Belleek and Cashel, Co Fermanagh, as well as more locally, and it was also an opportunity for groups to see the great community building that Mountfield Community Association have developed. Their hard fundraising efforts, both from local community contributions and grants have enabled a community building to be proud of and one that is well used for different activities”.

The speakers on the evening gave plenty of information and food for thought going forward.

Margaret McCloskey of Money and Pensions Service (MAPS) spoke of the information available on their website. MAPS help people – particularly those most in need – to improve their financial wellbeing and build a better, more confident future. They help customers access high-quality money and pensions guidance and debt advice throughout their lives, how and when they need it.

Edel Browne of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council spoke on PeacePlus and how Fermanagh and Omagh Peace Plus Partnership are putting proposals to SEUPB later this year on how the budget of €5,671,195 will be spent. The PeacePlus Action Plans will support community led and designed projects which will develop cross-community local assets, services and projects; deliver cross-community led solutions to tackle priorities that matter most to local people and develop cross-community local interventions offering opportunity for social and community integration.

The three themes are: Community Regeneration and Transformation; Thriving and Peaceful Communities and Celebrating Cultures and Diversity.

Finally, those present heard from Kerrie Grugan and Tiernach Mahon from Omagh Healthy Living Network about the excellent programmes they plan to run out to help improve the health of all residents of Omagh and district. These programmes will range from physical health; mental health; food health; smoking cessation; and pain support.

Social Prescribing is a means of connecting people to a range of non-clinical services and support in the community to improve their health and well-being and will be rolled out shortly in the rural and urban areas of Omagh.

Omagh Forum is a Rural Support Network supporting community groups and voluntary organisations across the Fermanagh and Omagh district, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) through the Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) framework. For more information on any of the above please contact us on 028 82 251559 or info@omaghforum.org