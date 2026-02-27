‘Inspirational’ Loughmacrory priest built churches across Africa

SOME say that it is not the building that makes a church, it’s the people – but for the late Father Peter Francis Coyle, a Loughmacrory man through-and-through and lifelong missionary priest, both were of equal importance.

Described as ‘an inspiration to the village’ and a person who ‘always brought laughter and stories when he returned home from Africa’ at his funeral Mass in St Patrick’s, Kiltegan, on Sunday, Fr Coyle also had a great gift for building design and construction.

And indeed while he certainly left a lasting mark on communities across Nigeria, Kenya and England, home was where the heart was for Fr Coyle, who cited redesigning the 60 x 30 handball alley and hall at Loughmacrory in his early years as a priest as among one of his proudest achievements.

Born on November 12, 1931, in Barley Hill, Loughmacrory, to Michael and Catherine (née McGovern), Peter was educated locally before attending St Patrick’s College, Armagh, where he joined the Society’s Spiritual Year in Kiltegan in 1949.

After completing studies in both Cork and Kiltegan, he was ordained in 1957. His earliest missionary years were spent in the dioceses of Calabar and Ikot Ekpene in Nigeria, where he served in several parishes until the outbreak of the Biafran War in 1967 forced his return to Ireland.

Nurturing his flair for creativity, Fr Coyle then decided to study building construction in the College of Technology, Belfast and London; qualifications that would mould the next exciting chapter of his missionary life – and change the lives of others for the better in the process.

Appointed to Nakuru diocese in Kenya in 1970, he played a central role in its rapid expansion, planning and overseeing the construction of churches, presbyteries, convents and hospitals.

Speaking at Fr Coyle’s funeral Mass, Fr Seamus O’Neill recounted a heartwarming story of how the life of the proud Loughmacrory man was of great influence to him.

“I had just arrived out in north Kenya after ordination in 1974, after being appointed to a diocese in a place called Turkana,” he reflected.

“I was only there a few weeks when a lorry arrived one day, coming all the way from Nakuru, 250 miles away.

“And on the back of it was a load of steel – the makings of a church. Then arrived Peter and his team to erect a new church in Kakuma.

“The church had been designed by Peter; the steel cut in Nakuru. It only took them a few days to erect it; completing the steel frame and leaving the local tradesman to finish the walls.

“I was amazed at the remarkable feat of engineering and design. Missionaries are in the business of gathering people together,” Fr Murphy continued.

“They gather people into communities of faith. And as the group grows, they’re in need of a place together. Eventually, we need a church or a church building. And this is where Peter came in.

“With his skills and new knowledge, Peter helped the new diocese in Nakuru build offices, a cathedral, a pastoral centre, loads of parish churches, schools, convents, and hospitals.”

Fr Coyle also introduced a beautiful innovation, too, to church building in Kenya: An octagonal church, his own design, inspired by the shape of African huts.

“When people gather together in the villages of Africa, everyone sits around in a circle,” Fr Murphy explained. “So this new design fitted very well into the culture of the people.

“And I heard Peter was involved in building a handball alley in Loughmacrory, as well,” he added. “Peter told me the story often of how he was called in to do some last-minute redesigning. I knew he was very proud of that. It was one of his proudest achievements.

“But of course, his greatest sense of pride was in his own community, was last year when Loughmacrory won the County Championship last year,” Fr Murphy said. “And then the lads came down here with the cup. He was a proud man that day.

“After all the building Peter did for Christ; those churches, schools, hospitals, pastoral centres, where people still gather today to worship, to learn and to be healed… After all that, Christ has prepared a dwelling for Peter himself,” Fr Murphy said.

“So may he rest in peace there in God’s presence.”

Predeceased by his parents and brothers, Fr Coyle died last Thursday (February 19) and is deeply-missed by his extended family, friends and his Society family.

His funeral took place on Sunday at St Patrick’s, Kiltegan, followed by burial in the Society Cemetery.