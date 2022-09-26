Inspiring lottery winner shortlisted for award

An inspirational former Tyrone woman who won big on the National Lottery over three years ago has been shortlisted for a major business award in the north of England.

Originally from the Glebe, but now living in England, Frances Connolly was named as a finalist for the ‘Inspiring Others’ Award at the Tees Businesswomen of the Year awards.

Frances first came to prominence when she and her partner Patrick pocketed almost £115m in a January 2019 lottery win.

Now, she is in the running for the new award due to her outstanding charity work in Hartlepool via the PFC Trust, a sister charity of the Kathleen Graham Trust.

The Kathleen Graham Trust was established by the Connollys following their windfall, with the aim of supporting and enriching the lives of all sections of the communities in Strabane and Belfast.

The PFC Trust aims to do the same for the people of the Hartlepool area, which the Connollys have called home for the part 25 years.

“Congratulations to our founder, Frances Connolly, who has been shortlisted as a finalist for the ‘Inspiring Others’ Award sponsored by @pdports at the Tees Businesswomen of the Year awards later this month,” a spokesperson for the Kathleen Graham Trust said.

“This is in recognition of the outstanding charity work in Hartlepool that Frances has undertaken via the PFC Trust.”

Following her 2019 win, Frances and Patrick were also instrumental in making several vital donations to Strabane groups during the first Covid lockdown, including financial donations used to buy essential PPE equipment as well as compuer equipment for local schools.

Also commenting on Frances’s recent shortlisting for the award, Sion man, Andy Patton said, “You are the worthy winner! All the best wishes from Sion Mills.”

The Tees Businesswomen Awards is a celebration of female business leaders, entrepreneurs and female-led organisations in the region.