Inspiring visit for agriculture students at Omagh Academy

ON Friday past, Omagh Academy welcomed Basil Bayne, student support co-ordinator for Harper Adams in Ireland, to the school.

Based in Shropshire, Harper Adams University is well regarded in leading the future development of the Agri-Food industry and Omagh Academy was delighted to again have students’ achievements recognised at National level.

Each year, Omagh Academy presents awards to the top GCSE Agriculture Student and to the student who displays Excellence in BTEC Agriculture at A Level. During Basil’s visit, the Harper Adams Award for top GCSE Agriculture student was presented to John Clingen.

Advertisement

John has now enrolled in an electrical course at South West College. The Harper Adams Award for Excellence in Agriculture at A-Level was presented to Garrison Sproule, who begins a four-year BSc Honours Degree in Real Estate at Harper Adams University this month.

Whilst visiting the school, Year 13 and 14 agriculture students benefitted from meeting with Basil where he answered questions on further education and careers in agriculture. Basil’s passion and enthusiasm for not only Harper Adams, but also the agricultural sector worldwide was most inspiring!