Internal refurbishment work planned for historic Omagh bank building

ONE of Omagh’s oldest and most historic buildings is set to undergo an interior refurbishment scheme.

The Bank of Ireland at Campsie was erected in 1894 and became a listed building worth protecting more than 40 years ago in 1981.

It has been a bank building throughout the past 130 years.

Planning permission is now being sought from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for an interior refurbishment project.

The proposed works to be completed include the provision of new disabled facilities and shared refreshment facilities for staff.

It is also intended to install ‘necessary infrastructure’ such as lighting to the refurbished office spaces.

Planning consultants say that the works being carried out to the branch are for general refurbishment. The ground floor will be provided with new disabled toilets.

A planning application for the work was submitted earlier this month by RPP architects.

A ramp to improve disabled access to the building was installed a number of years ago, but the building still retains most of its original 19th century features.