Irish Government back tourism project in wild Tyrone landscape

The Irish Government is helping to develop the tourism potential of an area of Fermanagh.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced allocations from the Shared Island Fund of over €6 million over the next five years to develop Sliabh Beagh as an eco-tourism destination.

Sliabh Beagh is a protected upland area with heritage and conservation status, which covers parts of Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Monaghan.

The funding for Sliabh Beagh will enable the development of extensive connected walking, cycling and equestrian cross-border trails around the mountain, with the inclusion of trailheads, public art and gateways.

Trail development will also include interpretation, wayfinding and other facility developments. The projects funded will increase the overall attractiveness of the Sliabh Beagh area which will assist in attracting new visitors and increase length of stay and total spend.

The development of Sliabh Beagh as an eco-tourism destination has been led by Monaghan County Council, in collaboration with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Mid Ulster District Council.

The Sliabh Beagh Partnership Committee, made up of the three councils, has been working on this shared tourism project which will benefit the entire Sliabh Beagh region.

Mr Martin, said his government was using the Shared Island initiative to move forward with the ‘task of building a lasting reconciliation for all communities on the island of Ireland’.

“With the iconic Narrow Water Bridge under construction, we are now supporting Tourism Agencies and Local Authorities to collaboratively develop the tourism opportunities this will bring for Carlingford Lough and the surrounding region.

“We are also investing in new amenities and promotion of the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark and the Sliabh Beagh region, so that more people from home and abroad will visit and enjoy these spectacular destinations that straddle the border, and where local cooperation is at the heart of these sustainable tourism projects.”

David Roberts, Director of Strategic Development at Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “Tourism NI welcomes the Shared Island investment in Sliabh Beagh.

“It is a significant investment which will help us further enhance the tourism potential in the border regions of Tyrone and Fermanagh.

“The €6 million investment will contribute to the Economy Minister’s vision of greater regional balance and will also help us achieve our goal of making the North a year-round, world class travel destination renowned for authentic experiences, landscape, heritage and culture.

“This funding will significantly help us enhance the visitor experience which, in turn, will help us increase visitor stays and levels of spend.”