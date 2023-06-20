It’s party time as Ambassador visits Community House

MEMBERS of the Hungarian community living locally gave a warm welcome to their fellow countryman, Dr Ferenc Kumin, during his recent visit to Omagh.

Dr Kumin, the Hungarian Ambassador to the UK, was in the town as it has become renowned as a hub for arrivals from the Eastern European country over the last 20 years.

After meeting with Hungarian pupils living locally, the Ambassador then visited Omagh Community House, where he was given a warm welcome by members of Omagh Ethnic Communities Support Group.

Nick Cassidy, the group’s manager, said, “When you have an Ambassador of any nation come to you it’s an important event as it gives Omagh a profile which it doesn’t usually get. The Hungarian ambassador has come here to visit Omagh because it is known as a hub for Hungarians, it is the largest in Northern Ireland with well over 1,000 Hungarian-speaking people living in the area.

“We have been working with the Hungarian community since they have joined the European Union in 2004, then when Brexit happened then circumstances changed for EU citizens, but for those living here longer than five years were able to get ‘settled status’, which allowed them to stay and apply for citizenship for the UK.”

Talking about the challenges facing the local Hungarian community, Mr Cassidy said, “One challenge would be the process of integrating into the community. Language could be an issue for some people so we provide lots of courses for members of ethnic communities who don’t have English as their first language.

“There would possibly be issues around school enrolment and medical services which aren’t difficult in themselves but when you don’t have English as a first language this can become difficult.”

When Dr Kumin arrived, he was treated to a display of traditional Hungarian dance by children and staff of the Saturday school, organised by Andrea Ketyiova.

Later, after the ambassador’s address, gifts were given by painter Attila Palko, who started his career after moving to Omagh, where he now sells his paintings.

Other gifts were given by members Erno Tackacs and Sandir Acs-Gergely, from Hungarian rock band ‘Korrozio’, in the form of their own CD. After the event the attendees were treated to tasty Hungarian traybakes and sandwiches and the members in attendance conversed with the Ambassador before his departure.