THESE shivery, September mornings are proving no match for Janice Blakley, as she pledges to walk a minimum of 500,000 steps this month to help raise much-needed funds for Grovehill Animal Trust.

Janice will be joined on the feat by her two beloved rescue dogs, Mr Ruffles and Lilli.

The local lady, who has been volunteering for the Sixmilecross-based animal charity since 2003, will be joined on her walking adventures by Mr Ruffles and Lilli.

Advertisement

The trio are aiming to alleviate the mounting costs that the charity are facing due to expensive bills, operational costs and the influx of homeless animals.

This is because, over the past year, the cost-of-living crisis has caused the shelter’s bills to sky rocket.

“Essential supplies, medical care, food, and operational costs have exceeded amounts which we have never experienced before,” said Richard Robinson of Grovehill.

“These increased costs have put a significant strain on our resources, making it difficult for us to sustain the level of care that our animals deserve and need.

“Despite these challenges, our commitment to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals remains unwavering.”

“If you can help us, we would encourage you to donate to Janice’s challenge,” Richard concluded.

“Grovehill would like to sincerely thank Janice, and the local community for their continued support and for enabling us to continue our work.”

Advertisement

l To donate to Janice’s ongoing fundraiser, please visit: justgiving.com/campaign/janicechallenge2024 or call into the charity’s shop, located at 1 Foundry Lane, Omagh, BT781ED.

l Alternatively you can send a cheque by post, made payable to Grovehill Animal Trust, to 33 Aghnaglea Road Sixmilecross BT79 9NP.