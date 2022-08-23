Jean celebrates 100th birthday with two parties and lots of balloons

BEAUTIFUL flowers, a card from the Queen, balloons, and gorgeous gifts in abundance helped to make Jean Rea’s 100th birthday a truly special occasion indeed.

And as the Clanabogan centenarian enjoys doing things in absolute style – the birthday girl enjoyed not just one… but two parties, filled with love and laughter, and which crafted many fond memories for all who attended.

Her first party was held in splendour at the wonderfully-decorated Springlawn Nursing

Home on the Dromore Road in Omagh, where both residents and staff joined with Jean in a celebration befitting of the momentous milestone.

The second birthday event took place on the day itself, July 21, and the magical moment was honoured by proud members of Jean’s family, a few of her old friends – and the family pet pooch, who was full of cuddles! Cups of afternoon tea flowed at the Donnelly family home, Omagh, where party number two was held, as Jean was showered with heartfelt handwritten cards, fresh flowers, gifts, and a stunning marble cake, baked to perfection.

Speaking to the TyroneHerald, Jean’s niece, Joyce Donnelly, said that the birthday girl, who proudly donned a coral-coloured rosette, which read, ‘My 100th birthday’, enjoyed a brilliant day.

“My auntie, Jean, became one of Omagh’s newest centenarians last month when she celebrated her 100th birthday,” Joyce smiled.

“She was particularly delighted to receive both a card from the Queen, and a congratulatory letter from the Irish President, with the accompanying Centenarian bounty.

Relative and local councillor, Stephen Donnelly, also posted a short video of the wonderful celebrations on Facebook – capturing the heartening scenes with everyone getting into the spirit of the occasion, by donning party-hats and smiles.

“Great Aunt Jean’s 100th birthday was, hands down, the craziest party ever witnessed at Casa Donnelly!” he laughed.

Born and raised in Clanabogan, Jean was a pupil of the old Cavanacaw Primary School in her youth, before departing the nest for Limavady for some time.

Answering the call of Tyrone, she later returned to Omagh, where she was a resident of Gallows Hill for decades.