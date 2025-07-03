Johnny retires after 50 years fighting for those in need

JOHNNY McLaughlin this week marked the end of an era as he officially retired from public life after almost 50 years spent advising and supporting people across Omagh and far beyond.

For several decades, Mr McLaughlin has been a champion for the elderly, disabled, and unemployed, helping thousands to navigate the ever-changing and often confusing benefits system. A former boxer and politician, it’s fair to say Mr McLaughlin has had to do his fair share of fighting in the various arenas he has found himself in over the years,

But it was for local people who were struggling that he fought hardest. His client base stretched well beyond Tyrone, with people coming from Derry, Dungannon, Bangor, Banbridge and beyond to seek his advice.

He will be 80 next month and has decided to take life just a little easier. The advice service is being continued by his daughter, Mandy, leaving Mr McLaughlin to reflect on decades of service from the base on George’s Street and as a local independent councillor on Omagh District Council until 2015.

“It has been hard work at times, but the long period trying to help people has definitely given me great experience of life,” he told the UlsterHerald.

“During my lifetime, I’ve been in the boxing ring on more than 80 occasions, I’ve also served 20 years on the council, worked in Nestlé as the main shop steward dealing with management and now in the advice centre since 1980. Life has been good and, as we were always told in the boxing ring, if you don’t get up you’re beaten.

“The main aim for me through all those roles has been to do my best. For me, this has been a great learning. Most of the people I have met have been very genuine and it has been a privilege to assist them in some small way.”

Family, friends and many of those he supported and helped over the years were in Johnny’s office this week to celebrate and mark his departure with tea, scones and a friendly chat.

The row-upon-row of files in his own office tell their own story. Each is labelled with the names of clients. From helping the elderly get what they’re entitled to, to representing so many with the Housing Executive and other public agencies and the dreaded Personal Independence Payment (PIP) interviews, Mr McLaughlin has been there to assist people in many of their darkest and toughest moments.

“We started because people weren’t getting their benefits, things were going wrong for them and there was no representation,” he said.

“Our first premises was on Bridge Street, then Campsie for a long period and finally here on George’s Street. People weren’t able to cope by themselves and it was vital that there was help provided to them.

“I had started in this role as a Convenor Shop Steward in Nestlé. That was where I learned the trade and saw that the people working there were treated fairly.

“For many years I was also an elected councillor and the two roles worked well together. It was about getting people what they merited. I tried to focus on the community rather than politics.”

Much has changed in society since 1980 and Mr McLaughlin sees clearly how much more difficult the benefits system and the treatment of those most vulnerable has become.

“There are far more rules and regulations now than 45 years ago. Pensioners and the disabled are suffering and I have always tried to expose what has been happening to them. I have tried to get the people their rights, and see if anything can be done for them. The PIPs payments, austerity, the removal of the winter fuel payment – it’s all about making things more difficult for the ordinary person.

“Some of the cases that we have dealt with are totally ridiculous. We have people receiving home help care, and they are turned down for benefit payments.”

“At 80, this work takes a lot out of you,” he stated. “Mandy is here to help, she’s one of the best and I’m glad the work which I have spent so many years doing will continue. But I won’t be disappearing completely.”