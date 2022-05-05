Ken delighted to win BEM for sporting endeavours

WHEN Artigarvan man Ken Jones was urged to check the New Year’s Honours List on January 3 this year, he received the shock of his life to realise his name was on it.

The yearly list, including luminaries from all walks of life, from sports stars, the acting profession and those who worked tirelessly through the pandemic, honours those who have become leading lights in their chosen profession.

Running enthusiast Ken, who has taken part in every London marathon – either in person or virtually since its inception – received the British Empire Medal for services to sports and charities. He was awarded the honour at a reception held in Hillsborough Castle recently.

Created in 1922, The British Empire Medal (BEM) is a British and Commonwealth award for meritorious civil or military service worthy of recognition by the Crown.Previous recipients of the honour include Strabane woman Sandra Adams, who won it for services to the Girl Guides in 2016.

Speaking to the Chronicle this week, Ken said, “The first I heard of it was when I was told to check the Honour’s List. I had no idea I was even nominated to be honest.

“It was a great shock and a wonderful surprise. I was incredibly pleased and honoured to be the recipient of an honour.”

Four months on from learning of the news, 89-year-old Ken and his brother-in-law Paddy McPhilemy travelled to Hillsborough Castle in recent days for the ceremony, where he was awarded the medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Tyrone Robert Scott.

Ken continues, “The day itself was fantastic. Paddy and I travelled up on the day to the beautiful Hillsborough Estate.

“I was brought into a huge room laid out with chairs for me and my fellow recipients, there was around 16 of us in there, and we all got to know one another.

“One by one, all very orderly and grandly, recipients were brought up to receive their medals. I had the obligatory lovely chat with the Lord Lieutenant once I was given the medal.

“I learned that almost everyone else was a member of the medical profession or from the educational profession and, to be honest, I did feel a little bit lesser than them. I got my medal for simply running marathons,” he sheepishly admits.

After the ceremony, everyone was treated to a reception and buffet before parting ways with their new honours, with Ken’s Empire Medal now taking pride of place in his Artigarvan abode.

Even at 89-years-young, Ken hasn’t ruled out the possibility of more royal accolades, musing,

“I’ve spent a large part of my life encouraging people to do sport and getting involved in marathon running. If I keep it up, who knows what could be around the corner?”