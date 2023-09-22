Kerri raises £25,000 in half marathon effort for local charity

A LOUGHMACRORY woman has raised the amazing amount of £25,000 for the Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund, after running a half marathon around the roads of the local community.

Kerri Ward had originally set a target of £500 for her charity effort, but ended up surpassing all her expectations.

She completed a 13.1 route a few weeks ago, and was supported by dozens of friends, neighbours and family in what was her first half marathon.

Kerri was inspired to undertake the fundraising effort by the care the charity provided to her father, Malachi Grimes, who has terminal cancer.

“The support which the Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund have provided to so many people has been just brilliant,” said Kerri.

“I just wanted to help them, and the amount raised is simply overwhelming.

“It’s unbelievable to have raised so much money, and nice to be able to give back to a charity which has done so much for so many in our community.”

Joey Kelly, chairperson of the charity’s committee, said the Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund wanted to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to Kerri.

“The committee is overwhelmed by the generosity of all those who supported Kerri, as she undertook a half marathon for our charity. It is because of efforts of people like Kerri that we can continue to support families with cancer in our community,” he added.

“We have been supporting people diagnosed with cancer since 1978. People who live in the parish of Termonmaguirc, or who are registered with Carrickmore Health Centre, are automatically entitled to support.

“It’s very important that anyone diagnosed with cancer or a close family/friend makes contact with our committee directly so we can offer support. All communication is treated in strict confidence.”

The Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund can be contacted via email on termoncomfortfund@gmail.com or by private message on their facebook page.”