Kids to get new pencil cases as part of Omagh project

MORE than 500 local students are set to benefit from free pencil case packs as part of the Omagh Uniform Exchange.

The packs, valued at over £7,000, contain essential stationery items to ensure children arrive at school ready to learn. The Uniform Exchange, based at St Joseph’s Hall, has become an increasingly popular hub in recent weeks, offering uniforms from post-primary and many primary schools to families across Omagh and surrounding areas.

Now in its third year, the Pencil Case Pack project addresses a hidden but significant cost of schooling. Research shows that children without the right equipment face barriers to learning, while properly resourced pupils demonstrate higher confidence, engagement and participation in the classroom.

Advertisement

Cathy McNamee and Dawn Little, co-founders of the Omagh Uniform Exchange, explained why the project is so important.

“Not having the basics can hold children back before lessons even begin. When children are equipped, they are on an equal footing with their peers. It boosts confidence, focus, and achievement.”

The initiative has been made possible thanks to support from Terex Omagh, Omagh Credit Union and Woodvale Lowry Joint Venture. Cathy and Dawn added, “This really is a community effort, and it shows what’s possible when local businesses step forward to support local families.”

Remaining pencil case packs can be collected by applicants between 6pm to 9pm tomorrow (Friday). This is the final public opening for the summer, and there are still a huge amount of uniforms available looking for new homes.