Killyclogher hotelier honoured by council

A Killyclogher man who is one of the leading figures in the North’s hospitality industry has been honoured by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

A civic reception was held for Jimmy McGinn, general manager of the Europa in Belfast and a director of the Hastings Hotel Group, in recognition of his continued success and commitment to the hospitality industry.

A familiar face on local TV screens, Mr McGinn first appeared in the BBC series, ‘Lobby Lives’, almost 20 years ago. The popular fly-on-the-wall documentary showed the day-to-day running of the Europa from behind the scenes.

He returned to the small screen recently in ‘The Hotel People’, which looked at the hospitality industry as it bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Welcoming Mr McGinn and his family to The Grange, FODC chair Barry McElduff praised his “hard work and commitment” to the hospitality industry, which, he added, was “admired by many”.

Mr McElduff said, “Throughout your career you will undoubtedly have faced many highs and lows. However, you have demonstrated great resilience, work ethic, commitment and, as described by some, you are a passionate perfectionist always striving to achieve the best.”

At the age of just 15, the Killyclogher native started his career in hospitality working as a waiter and barman in Knock-na-moe Castle, Omagh.

In 1998, he graduated from Queen’s University and then moved to London to work in an American-themed restaurant. Two years later, Mr McGinn returned to Omagh as a food and beverage manager in the family business, the Woodlander.

After attaining a Masters degree in Hotel and International Tourism Management in 1994, he headed across the Atlantic to work for the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC.

It was in 1996 that he once again returned to Ireland to take up employment with the Hastings Hotel Group, whom he continues to work with today.

Mr McElduff said, “Your appointment as a director is well-deserved having shown 27 years commitment and hard work to the Hastings Hotel Group. Your excellent reputation and your friendly and down-to-earth nature has earned you fame on the TV.”

The council chair also paid tribute to Mr McGinn’s continuing support of St Vincent de Paul.

“You regularly give of your time for events to raise much-needed funds for the charity.This is characteristic of your generous and committed nature,” he added.