Killyclogher man positive despite bad news about brain tumour

A KILLYCLOGHER man says he remains optimistic despite learning the rare form of brain cancer he has been battling since 2022 has started to grow again.

Connor McCann (35), who lives and works as an optometrist in Bristol, first discovered he had a glioma after a car accident in December 2022 led to a hospital visit and unexpected scans. Since that life-changing moment, Connor has undergone surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, faced frequent seizures and dealt with an endless cycle of appointments. A brief return to work lasted 14 months, but earlier this year he received the devastating news that the tumour had started to grow again.

He is currently undergoing six weeks of radiotherapy, followed by 36 weeks of intensive chemotherapy.

Advertisement

Remarkably, Connor remains upbeat about his prognosis, and even credits the accident that revealed the tumour with saving his life.

“The day I had the accident, I was going home from work and decided to take an electric scooter – something I didn’t often do,” he explained.

“I don’t remember what happened next, but I was involved in a crash with a car and had a seizure. I looked towards the car and realised I had no control over my muscles. The next thing I remember was waking up in the back of an ambulance.

“It might sound strange, but the accident was one of the best things that ever happened to me. Without that scan, I wouldn’t have known the tumour was there. That decision to take the scooter may have saved my life.”

With Connor now facing another long stretch of treatment and unable to work, friends from his school days at Omagh’s Christian Brothers Grammar School rallied together to help.

Without telling him, they set up a GoFundMe page to ease the financial pressure. At the time of writing, more than £6,000 has been raised.

Connor would like to thank everybody who has donated to the page, and particularly his friends Ethan Loughrey, Danny Melarky and Damien Edgar for organising it.

Advertisement

“I had no idea the guys were setting up the page,” Connor said. “I’m not able to work at the moment and won’t be able to for some time, so this could have led to financial stress. I just want to thank everybody who has donated, it means so much.”

Connor has also been documenting his cancer journey through a personal blog, ‘Eye Am Connor’, which he has been updating since March 2023.

In it, he writes about life in Bristol with his partner Jessie, his ongoing recovery, and the highs and lows of treatment.

“It’s important for me to stay positive,” he said.

“I always remind myself that things will get better, and that in time I’ll be back working and enjoying life. Since moving to Bristol, I’ve worked at the same optometry practice and made great friends – some people even come in just to chat. That really spurs me on to keep going.”

You can still donate to Conor’s GoFundMe page.