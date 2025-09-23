Killyclogher man sets off on massive cycling challenge

KILLYCLOGHER man Gary Wallace is this week undertaking an ambitious cycling challenge, as he bids to cross eight counties over five days.

The founder of CORE Kids, Gary set off on the Core Kids Big Cycle yesterday in Fermanagh before crisscrossing Ulster and finishing in Tyrone on Friday – completing over 300 miles in the process.

Along the way, Gary will stop at schools to deliver fun fitness workouts, inspiring children and families to get active, while raising vital awareness and funds for Children’s Heartbeat Trust and TinyLife.

Advertisement

Gary, who brings over 25 years of coaching experience from toddlers to senior international level, is passionate about the power of movement to change lives.

“Every mile pedaled, every school visited, and every smile shared makes a difference,” he said. “Together, we can support children, families, and brighter futures across Northern Ireland.

The event also has some special meaning for Gary.

“I have close friends who have benefited from these amazing charities. With this event, we hope to raise awareness and vital funds so more children and families can access the support they need,” he explained.

Friday’s leg will feature a special ‘Family Day’ as Gary is joined by his son on the bike. They will visit Knockavoe School in Strabane, where his sisters and cousin both work, before continuing to St Mary’s Primary School in Killyclogher, a school close to his heart where nieces, nephews and friends’ children attend.

Lynn Cowan, fundraising manager at Children’s Heartbeat Trust, commented, “We are so grateful to Gary and the team at CORE Kids for their incredible commitment and support… we are honoured to be part of this journey.”

Madeline Donnelly, fundraising engagement lead at TinyLife, added, “Getting the schools involved too is fantastic. We wish him and the team all the best and will be following his journey.”

Advertisement

For updates or to donate to Gary’s fundraising mission, visit https://gvwhl.com/DRQQG