Knockavoe school benefit from £10,000 fundraising windfall

A LOCAL school has offered its gratitude this week after a Strabane man raised £10,000 to assist in providing much-needed equipment.

In October, Connor Crawford held a night in the Fir Trees, with music provided by Derry band Stevie and the G’s, to raise funds for the pupils at Knockavoe School.

Connor has a son at the school and is hugely appreciative of how the school has helped in his son’s development as well as what they do for the other pupils.

With Connor pledging to give something back to help the school in their endeavours, the night was greatly attended and by all accounts a resounding success, the venue jumping from start to finish.

A spokesperson for Knockavoe said, “The school would also like to thank all the sponsors and businesses and individuals who donated prizes and money, to everyone who purchased tickets and to everyone who attended on the night.

“Connor and his family have been so appreciative of Knockavoe School and this money will help us in attaining an outdoor gym for use by the pupils. Outdoor play provision has decreased dramatically due to the rise in pupil numbers which lead to the construction of a double modular and a triple modular on the school grounds. The pupils requested more age appropriate ‘play’ equipment, and it was decided that our next focus of development would be an outdoor gym area.

“As always we are so appreciative to the people of Strabane and further afield for their abounding generosity.”