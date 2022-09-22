Large congregation welcomes new parish priest to Beragh

A special ceremony took place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Beragh on Sunday to mark the induction of Fr Sean McCartan as Parish Priest.

There was a large congregation for the event, which came just weeks after the new priest arrived in the area for the first time. He replaces Monsignor Colm Curry, who had served in the parish for five years and is now based in Lissan.

Chief celebrant at the Mass was Bishop Michael Router of the Archdiocese of Armagh.

Special prayers of induction were said and Fr McCartan was ceremoniously handed the keys to the church.

A native of Banbridge in Co Down, Fr McCartan was ordained to the priesthood 32 years ago and prior to moving to Beragh had been Ministering to the people of Ardee in Co Louth.

In addition to his role in a variety of parishes, he was chaplain to the Irish Defence forces while based in Dundalk and in Co Meath. He also served as administrator in the parish of Aghaloo and Carnteel for a spell in 2008 and 2009.

“It has been my experience that Beragh is a very supportive and energetic and proud place,” he said.

“Parish priests here in the past have spoken of how fulfilled they have been in Beragh, and I am surre that I will experience that also.”

Fr McCartan also spoken fondly of his connection to his namesake, Fr Sean McCartan, a native of Beragh who died tragically as a result of a road traffic collision 18 years ago.

“I got to know Fr McCartan while we served in the Upper and Lower Killeavy parishes in Co Armagh two decades ago,” he said.

The induction of Fr McCartan was the third time in ten years that such a ceremony has taken place in Beragh, following the induction of the late Fr Seamus McGinley in 2012 and Monsignor Colum Curry in 2017.