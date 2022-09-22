This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Large congregation welcomes new parish priest to Beragh

  • 22 September 2022
Large congregation welcomes new parish priest to Beragh
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 22 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Tyrone priest to retire as clerical changes announced Derby delight for Beragh and Derg Res as Harps salvage point Fr McAleer returns to duties as priest in Donaghmore Refugee and newcomer youth ambassadors appointed in Omagh

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY