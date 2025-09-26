Legacy of young Tyrone GAA player lives on in African city

A group of young people from Strabane are heading to Africa next year to develop links with a school which already has a strong connection with Tyrone.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Ruairí McHugh hosted a reception in Strabane this week to celebrate the upcoming Lusaka Le Chéile Youth Trip – a project that will send 14 young people and three group leaders from Strabane to Lusaka, Zambia, in March 2026.

The trip is a continuation of the legacy of ‘The Spirit of Paul McGirr,’ a programme established in 2007 that led to the creation of the Tyrone School campus in Lusaka.

Advertisement

Paul McGirr died tragically during Ulster Championship quarter-final clash between Tyrone and Armagh on June 15, 1997.

The African campus set up in his honour includes a community centre, a special needs school, a primary school, and a secondary school, serving as a hub for education and community support.

During this week’s event, participants shared their preparations and goals for the trip, which include building on the strong relationship between the communities of Strabane and Lusaka.

Mayor McHugh said, “I am delighted to welcome you all here to acknowledge the wonderful work you are doing for your upcoming trip to Zambia as part of the Lusaka Le Chéile project.

“I want to thank you for all the hard work you have carried out so far to make this trip possible and I also commend your dedication in not only developing and building on the legacy of this project, but also your dedication in promoting cultural exchange and developing strong community links with Strabane and Lusaka.”

The Mayor also presented the group with a collection of 10 Irish language books to be gifted to the school library in Lusaka.