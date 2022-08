KIDS from the Lisnafin area recently enjoyed taking part in a free summer scheme.

Aimed at children aged 7-14 the scheme was organised by the Lisnafin/Ardnalee/Trust Cross Community Development Association.

During the four weeks of the scheme the children enjoyed arts and crafts along with multi-sports.

A spokesperson for the organisers explained, “On the last day of activities we held a presentation event in Lisnafin Community Centre with parents and carers invited to watch the young people being presented with their certificates and commemorative medals to acknowledge their participation and excellent behaviour. Tea, coffee and sandwiches were provided for the adults, and the young people received a kids meal and drink.

On Friday, July 29 the young people went to Todd’s Leap as a reward trip. Thanks to the staff at Todd’s Leap for ensuring the children had a great time.

“The children even got the opportunity to demonstrate their off road driving skills, under professional tuition,” they continued.

“We would like to thank the following for ensuring our free summer scheme was a great success; Eddie Breslin and the Housing Executive’s Community Cohesion Fund for providing us with the funding to ensure that this year’s summer scheme took place.

“Thanks also to the Housing Executive for allowing us to use the football pitch.

“Josephine McGinn, who has supported and supervised our free summer schemes over many years and Owen Timoney for his assistance.

“To Leona Devine, our arts and craft facilitator, for her dedication and creativity. Leona ensured that the arts and craft classes were fun and helped develop the children’s artistic skills.

“Adamh and Ryan Devine, our multi-sports coaches, for teaching the children new sporting activities, the importance of teamwork and making sport fun and enjoyable.

“To Carol O’Neill, Melmount Chippy, for providing the kid’s meals and Spar, Urney Road, for the sandwiches for the parents/carers.

“To Charlie McGowan, McGowan Bus Hire and Sam, our driver for providing a professional service.

“Thanks also to the children’s parents and carers for their co-operation.”