Listed building in Dungannon to be converted into 14 apartments

PLANNING permission has been granted for the conversion of offices in Dungannon into 14 apartments.

A planning application for the conversion of offices at 18 Northland Row, Dungannon, into 14 short-term let apartments, was approved by Mid Ulster councillors at Tuesday’s planning committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.

The building is part of a listed row of Georgian town houses, and planning officers welcomed that the building would be put to new use, without any alteration to its frontage.

The planning application was lodged by J. Aidan Kelly Ltd, Tullycullion Road, Dungannon, on behalf of Landmark Homes (NI) Ltd, Lisgobban Road, Dungannon.

Back in February, and in keeping with the policy encouraging the sympathetic conversion of vacant listed buildings, planning officers had recommended approval for the conversion of another building a few doors up, at 24 Northland Row, into a house of multiple occupation (HMO), to accommodate 13 bedrooms.

In both cases, NI Water had expressed concerns over discharge capacity, but planning officers did not believe such concerns were justified.

Planning officers wrote in their report: “The building subject of this planning application is within a row of Georgian town houses. It is a four-storey terraced building with a basement level below footpath level, which benefits from Grade B+ Listed Building status.

“The tourism aspect of this proposal has been removed, and the proposal is now solely for residential use.

“The development proposes no significant changes to the exterior of the building, with minor additions to the rear, including the small extension for the water tank room.

“It is considered this proposal is sensitive to the size and character of the settlement in terms of scale, form, design and use of materials, and is appropriate for the character of this area and the settlement of Dungannon.

“As there is minimal changes to the building fabric, there is no conflict with conservation interests.

“Initially, this proposal was seeking planning permission for short-term tourist accommodation, however this was later changed, removing the tourism element to a residential planning application.

“The agent has confirmed this residential proposal is not a house of multiple occupation (HMO) application, which would require a separate licence.

“Eleven of these bedsits comprise of a single room which accommodates a bed, dining and kitchen area, with a small shower room constructed in the corner.

“Three of the units are two separate rooms, one for sleeping with a shower room created within, and the other a separate dining and kitchen area.

“Internal walls have been proposed to provide bathrooms on all floors. The configuration of this residential proposal is: basement, one apartment and two bedsits; ground floor, one apartment and three bedsits; first floor, four bedsits and a laundry room; second floor, four bedsits.

“The proposed development will secure the upkeep and survival of this listed building by ensuring that it is in constant use going forward. The intrinsic character, design and fabric of the existing building will not be significantly affected by the proposed change of use.

“Officers are satisfied this change-of-use application would revert the building back to its original residential use as a Georgian town house.

The proposal has 10 parking spaces to the rear of the property, in addition to the on-street parking available.

Speaking at Tuesday’s committee meeting, DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson said: “I have concerns about this. This is an area on the very edge of the town centre.

“I’m concerned that we could potentially have 14 different apartments here. Concerns in relation to bins, concerns in relation to traffic and parking, concerns in relation to future use of these apartments, considering it’s just opposite an entrance into a school.

“I think maybe we should go out and take a look at this one on site, so the committee has a full understanding of it. I’ll make that a proposal.”

Sinn Fein councillor Seán McPeake, however, recommended approval of the planning application without a site meeting. His proposal was seconded by his party colleague Deirdre Varsani.

Meanwhile, the recommendation to approve a site meeting, as proposed by Cllr Cuthbertson, was seconded by DUP councilor Jonathan Buchanan.

A vote was taken on Cllr Cuthbertson’s recommendation, with a majority of councillors voting against a site visit. The planning application was therefore approved, without any requirement for a site visit.