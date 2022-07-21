Little Daniel inspires epic charity cycle twice around Lough Neagh

DANNY McStravick from Clonoe, and his son-in-law Sammy Lupari, are all set to cycle around Lough Neagh twice on Sunday in a challenge inspired by Danny’s grandson.

The cycle will raise funds for Diabetes UK-NI and is dedicated to little Daniel (Sammy’s son) who was diagnosed with the condition last year.

Money has poured in through a Just Giving page and they have surpassed the target of £2,000 with a whooping £3,255 raised on going to press yesterday evening (Wednesday).

Danny explained, “I do a charity event every year and originally Sammy and myself had hoped to cycle from Mizen to Malin in three days. However in October last year my grandson Daniel was diagnosed with autism. I suppose we probably knew that he had it and things can be difficult for him at times.

“Then in December 2021, he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and he is currently on four injections per day. This has naturally meant that there has been a lot of adjustments for the family and a lot of learning on managing his eating and activities.

“With that in mind we didn’t feel it would be fair to him for us to be away for four days in different surroundings with all that is going on. However we still wanted to do some sort of a challenge, so this time Sammy and myself will be attempting to cycle twice around Lough Neagh, clockwise then anti clockwise, approximately 160 miles. On Daniel’s recommendation we are undertaking this challenge to raise money for Diabetes UK and in particular Northern Ireland.”

Danny is a veteran of charity cycles and, although in the 60-plus club, he maintains a great level of fitness. They have been in vigorous training and expect the marathon cycle to take ten hours.

“Sammy is a lot younger and fitter than me and does a lot of work in the gym. Each lap of the Lough takes about five hours. It is not too hilly and parts of it are very nice and close to the water,” Danny continued.

“We’ll stop every 30 miles or so for a brief break and the main food stop will be in Creggan for maybe half an hour. The whole family will be there and we will have a support car and vehicles, so we’ll be well looked after. Creggan Wheelers as well, have indicated they will join us for part of the route.

“We aren’t concerned about the heat. When cycling you create your own breeze and the forecast is for 20 degrees, which isn’t too bad. We’re looking forward to it. There is a great buzz and wee Daniel is very excited and talking about it!”

Danny added, “People are amazing and Irish people are the most generous in the world,. It is a fantastic response.”

To support the cycle, log onto: Justgiving.com Danny And Sammy Double Lap The Lough.