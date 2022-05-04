Little steps will make a big impact with May mile a day in Aughnacloy

MILES and smiles are the name of the game for little members of a Tyrone community who are hoping to spark a Province-wide campaign.

Aughnacloy Playgroup is encouraging people – both near and far – to get involved in their fundraising and mental health awareness campaign by walking a mile a day in the month of May.

The children and their families will walk, run, cycle or scoot a mile every day to raise awareness for children’s mental health and wellbeing across the country.

The playgroup currently has 25 children, but the hope is to capture the interest of people from far and wide and give people the chance to get involved in fun healthy activities whilst taking into consideration their mental health.

Playgroup leader Anita Stansfield said, “Last year we ran a very successful fundraising campaign through the mile-a-day experience, not only in raising much-needed funds for our community-led playgroup, but we had fantastic feedback from our families in the good it was doing for them and their children.

“We wanted to share that experience with more people from our community and beyond.”

Playgroup chair Séana McAnespie added, “Many families have faced the most challenging two years of their lives – as a small community we know that some have struggled with anxiety, depression, loneliness and loss in recent months.

“As our lives start to return to more normal routines, it’s a crucial time to focus on supporting wellbeing and building up resilience. We hope that this gives people the opportunity to take part in physical exercise whilst promoting positive ways to look after mental well-being.”

Aughnacloy Playgroup has also teamed up with Annette Kelly, personal development and performance coach and co-founder of the inspirational Little Penny Thoughts, to help get the word out about the campaign.

Ms Kelly said, “I am delighted to back this wonderful campaign in support of Aughnacloy playgroup.

“Such a wonderful initiative for parents and children to connect, get fresh air and step it out each day in May for a great cause. I will look forward to joining you!”

You can register via the Playgroup or via their JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/aughnacloypg (£15 registration covers a family). You can sponsor the children from the playgroup by donating via the Playgroup’s JustGiving Page also.