Little version of Sion Mills created by pupils in the village

BY shaping the homes, shops and hills using clay, primary school pupils and their family members have helped bring the village of Sion Mills to life through sculpture.

Taking part in the ‘Intergenerational REAP Project’, over the past five-to-six weeks, the Primary Seven pupils of Sion Mills Integrated PS have been working closely with the incredibly talented artist Leona Devine to create a beautiful miniature of the village of Sion Mills.

A true celebration of the village’s heritage and strength of intergenerational connection, the project also featured the crafty work of parents and grandparents and will take pride of place in the school’s outdoor learning area.

During a celebratory event to mark the conclusion of the project, during which Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Ruairí McHugh attended, school principal Louise Kingh thanked all involved.

“We are filled with pride and excitement as we officially position this artwork within our developing outdoor learning area – a space that continues to grow into something truly special,” Mrs Kingh said.

“I would like to offer a sincere thank you to Elaine Griffin and her colleagues at the Sion Mills Community Association.

“We are so grateful for our partnership and look forward to continuing to build on it, creating more meaningful experiences for our pupils and their families within the heart of our community.

“To Leona Devine – your creativity, passion, and guidance throughout this project have been nothing short of inspiring. Thank you for sharing your gift with us and helping bring the vision to life.

“We are also deeply grateful to Elaine Brownlee and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland for funding this project.

“It has been a privilege to be part of such a valuable initiative that has brought so much joy and learning to our school community.”

Mrs Kingh added, “A special thank you goes to Mrs Ward, Victoria, Sean, and Alison, for their continued support of our pupils throughout the sessions.

“To the adults who gave their time so generously and to the pupils who participated with such enthusiasm and creativity – thank you.

“This project has been a success because of your commitment.

“And last, but certainly not least, I would like to acknowledge our building supervisor, Jonny. His careful planning and preparation ensured the models were installed safely and beautifully in our outdoor space.”