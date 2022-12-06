Local business donates dozen of suits to Zambia

A CONSIGNMENT of 80 suits are now being enjoyed by the people of Lusaka in Zambian, thanks to a partnership between the Spirit of Paul McGirr Trust and an Omagh clothes store.

The suits were donated by Bowes Brothers in Bridge Street for a recent wedding in the west African country, where the charity has been working with local people for almost 20 years.

Dromore man, Martin McCann, said the Bowes Brothers’ gesture was much appreciated both by the Trust and those who benefitted in Zambia.

“Over the past few years Kevin Bowes has given us many items of clothing to go to Zambia with,” Mr McCann said. “It was great to get nearly 80 good suits complete with shirts and ties. We really couldn’t believe that a business would make such a donation.

“There was a wedding in Lusaka in the summer, where the suits were worn. The couple who were getting married had worked with the Spirit of Paul McGirr Trust, so the suits really came in useful for some of the wedding party who were attending.

“The suits that weren’t used were then sold, with the proceeds going towards paying for materials and other items needed by the Trust over there for the school for children with special needs.”