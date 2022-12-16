Local Celtic fans cock-a-hoops at Hartson visit to Strabane

CELTIC fans were cock-a-‘hoops’ last week when Parkhead legend, John Hartson, paid a visit to Strabane.

Joined by Newstalk’s ‘Off The Ball’ presenter and journalist, Aisling O’Reilly, Mr Hartson first appeared at an event at the Fir Trees Hotel for a night filled with fun and anecdotes from his varied football career, which also included stints at Premiership giants, Arsenal and West Ham.

Bhoys fans also heard stories of Hartson’s life, followed by a Q&A session – and he even stayed on to sign memorabilia and pose for photos.

During a two-day visit to the town, he took the time to visit local schools Holy Cross College, Knockavoe and St Catherine’s. The visit was organised by the Signal Foundation, which addresses social, cultural, mental and emotional barriers to personal development.

Vice principal at Knockavoe, Grainne Dunne, was delighted at the visit, saying, “On Thursday, we were very proud and privileged to welcome to Knockavoe School current TV pundit and former Celtic/Arsenal/West Ham player, John Hartson and Off The Ball presenter and sports journalist, Aisling O Reilly. We were able to secure a visit because of our close our links with The Signal Foundation and SB Sports, and on Thursday, he came to see the pupils, and was amazing with them; signing autographs, and taking pictures. We had a Q&A session where no subject was off limits; from his best manager, to the kind of car he drove, and his experiences in Qatar.

“John also took the time to speak about his battle with cancer, and how he found the strength to recover. The children also asked advice on how to get into journalism and football.”

Hartson also went to St Catherine’s, where he spoke about the fitness activities he school were able to compete due to fitness equipment secured by the Signal Foundation. A final visit of the day took Hartson to Holy Cross College, where he met with budding sports professionals, staff and pupils.

All the schools said that they were overjoyed to have such a prestigious player coming to the town, and would like to thank everyone involved for the wonderful experience.