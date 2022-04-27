Local doctor laces up for Belfast marathon in aid of cancer charity

A KIND-HEARTED Castlederg doctor, who lost her mum to cancer a number of years ago, is getting set to take on this year’s Belfast Marathon in aid of a charity who helps and supports those affected by the disease.

“I’m not sure my knees will ever forgive me,” joked Dr Alex Todd, who explained this is the first running event she has ever taken part in – but added that raising as much money as she can for ‘Macmillan Cancer Support’ will make all of the cramps, sweat, and exhaustion absolutely worthwhile.

“This is my first ever running event: Not a 10k, or even a half marathon… but a full 26.2 miles,” Alex, who now lives with her partner, Michael Woods, in Finaghy, Belfast, detailed. “I’m still in denial, but I’m also determined.

“I’ve chosen to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, who are a wonderful charity that does whatever it takes to give people support when they need it. I’ve learnt through personal experience that they really do help those who have been impacted by cancer.

“Making a donation today of any amount will mean so much to me – especially when I’m 16 miles in, with 10 miles to go,” the 30-year-old added. “But most importantly, it will be a contribution to a vitally-important charity.

“Thank you in advance – and wish me luck,” she added.

• To donate to Alex’s cause, and help her raise as much money as possible for Macmillan Cancer Support, visit: ‘www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alex-todd4?’. For more information about how Macmillan Cancer Support, including how the charity can help you and your loved ones affected by cancer, visit: www.macmillan.org.uk.