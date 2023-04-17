Local healthcare staff honoured at awards event held in Omagh

STAFF from the Omagh area who work in the Western Trust were recently honoured for the ‘huge contribution’ they make to local health and care services.

More than 200 staff and guests, including award winners, colleagues and management from Trust attended a special ceremony held in the Silverbirch Hotel last week.

Awards were made in nine categories celebrating care, innovation, leadership and indeed the excellent services being delivered each day by dedicated individuals and teams.

Highly Commended for the ‘Supporting Our Services Champion Award’ was Joanne Sloan, a clerical officer in the day procedures unit based in Omagh.

In the Working Together Team Award, Omagh’s Heather House were highly commended for their team efforts, and the Adult Psychological Therapies Service in Erne House, Omagh took the winning spot.

The Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment Team in the Omagh/Southern Sector also walked away with high commendations.

Trust chief executive, Neil Guckian said it was “humbling to be amongst colleagues who provide compassionate and quality care during such an unprecedented time for healthcare.”

Also speaking at the ceremony was Department of Health Permanent Secretary, Peter May.

He paid special tribute to the vital role played by health and social care staff in the west, particularly during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Mr May said, “The number of staff who go the extra mile to look after a patient or client, help a colleague, or develop better ways of working speaks volumes about the people that work in health and social care services at all levels.”