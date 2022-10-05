Local hotel’s warm welcome leads to prestigious honour

A HOTEL near Omagh has won a charity award for extending a warm welcome towards people with a learning disability.

The Welcome Award is given by Positive Futures – which supports people with a learning disability, acquired brain injury or autistic spectrum condition – to businesses and organisations which go the extra mile to be inclusive.

Deborah Gowdy, service manager at Positive Futures’ Sperrin Supported Living Service in Omagh, nominated the Mellon Country Inn after spending a weekend there with people supported by the charity.

“From beginning to end, the Mellon Country Inn Hotel excelled in ensuring everyone was catered for,” she said. “Nothing was too much trouble for the staff, who were patient, treated everyone with respect and offered a choice between breakfast in bed or eating in the restaurant.

“One of the people we support was celebrating her birthday. Every time a member of staff met her, they wished her a happy birthday. They also served her a celebratory mocktail as a surprise. She was so happy it nearly brought tears to my eyes. Another person we support had the executive suite and didn’t want to leave on Monday.”

Recipients of the Welcome Award are entitled to display a window sticker so that people with a learning disability know they will receive a warm welcome. Previous winners include the BBC and Belfast International Airport.

Terri-Marie McGale, one of the managers of the Mellon Country Inn Hotel, said, “We were delighted when our Positive Futures guests came to stay with us for a few nights. It was an absolute pleasure to have them all with us and we were more than happy to help meet their needs in any small way that we could.”

