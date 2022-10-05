This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Local hotel's warm welcome leads to prestigious honour

  5 October 2022
Local hotel’s warm welcome leads to prestigious honour
The Mellon Country Inn Hotel has received the Welcome Award from Positive Futures, which supports people with a learning disability, acquired brain injury or autistic spectrum condition.
