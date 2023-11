DROMORE ‘marathon man’, John McCann, has just completed the latest milestone in his remarkable running career.

On Sunday he finished the New York Marathon, just a week after completing the Dublin race – the 22nd time he has achieved this outstanding double.

In addition, he finished first in his age category in Dublin. John turned 75 earlier this year and marked the occasion by completing five 75 mile cycles from Mizen to Malin Head and back to Omagh over consecutive days.

Advertisement

The veteran marathon runner says the experience of running New York once again is something that he’ll never forget.

“There were 55,000 people taking part in the New York Marathon and it was simply an amazing experience once again,” he said.

“This was my 22nd autumn double of doing both the Dublin and New York races. The weather was warm, but the joy on the more than two million people who were on the streets really made all the effort very worthwhile.

“There was also a special Mass for the runners on the Saturday night before the race. We all got a special blessing from the three priests who concelebrated the Mass and were also completing the run.”

New York’s Marathon course is considered one of the most difficult of the top routes around the world.

However, according to John, the finish line in Central Park is a ‘sight to behold’.

“The bands, the music and the sense of atmosphere over the last three miles is really special, as is the sense of achievement.

Advertisement

“You have to enjoy it and I really did even though my training might not have been as extensive as in other years due to the cycling in the summer.”