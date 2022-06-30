Local victims’ group ‘honoured’ by Commonwealth Games baton

THE Commonwealth Games baton arrived at Omagh’s WAVE Trauma Centre last Friday as part of the final rounds of its tour which, in a few weeks’ time, will see it land in the host city of Birmingham.

WAVE help people deal with the traumatic legacy left by the Troubles, offering therapies – both traditional and unconventional – to aid them in leading happier, healthier lives.

Advertisement

When the Queen’s baton was brought to WAVE, there was jubilation all round. Staff members and clients said that it was a proud moment to have the good work that goes on there recognised with such a symbolic gesture.

Natasha Galbraith, project manager at Omagh WAVE, told the UH that being selected

was both ‘humbling’ and ‘a great honour’.

“The selectors said they wanted to acknowledge our past, and not shy away from what we have been through, so, as an organisation who try to promote and facilitate post-trauma growth, we were seen to be the fitting representatives.

“We were delighted – our work means so much to us, and to have it recognised is incredibly touching.

“Also, it got us some publicity, and the more people who know about us, the more people we can potentially help, “ Natasha added.