Local victims’ group ‘honoured’ by Commonwealth Games baton

THE Commonwealth Games baton arrived at Omagh’s WAVE Trauma Centre last Friday as part of the final rounds of its tour which, in a few weeks’ time, will see it land in the host city of Birmingham.
WAVE help people deal with the traumatic legacy left by the Troubles, offering therapies – both traditional and unconventional – to aid them in leading happier, healthier lives.
Advertisement
When the Queen’s baton was brought to WAVE, there was jubilation all round. Staff members and clients said that it was a proud moment to have the good work that goes on there recognised with such a symbolic gesture.
Natasha Galbraith, project manager at Omagh WAVE, told the UH that being selected
was both ‘humbling’ and ‘a great honour’.
“The selectors said they wanted to acknowledge our past, and not shy away from what we have been through, so, as an organisation who try to promote and facilitate post-trauma growth, we were seen to be the fitting representatives.
“We were delighted – our work means so much to us, and to have it recognised is incredibly touching.
“Also, it got us some publicity, and the more people who know about us, the more people we can potentially help, “ Natasha added.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.