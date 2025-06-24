Major honour for Omagh teacher who always goes the extra mile

AN Omagh teacher has been honoured for his commitment to his pupils.

Ruaidhrí Quinn, a teacher at St Patrick’s Primary School in Portrush, has been named as a Silver Winner of the Unsung Hero Award in recognition of his remarkable dedication and impact.

He makes a 140-mile round trip every day to get to work.

Advertisement

The judges said over the past six years, he has gone well beyond his role as a teacher to make a lasting impact on the lives of pupils and their families. His leadership in promoting sport, particularly GAA, has led to national success, with pupils reaching the Ireland Handball Final.

He independently organises fundraising and sponsorship to ensure all children can access opportunities, regardless of background, having also introduced a wide range of after-school clubs, encouraging creativity, teamwork, and confidence.

Judges described the young Omagh man as an ‘exceptional role model’.

A spokesperson for St Patrick’s said they were delighted with his success.

“Mr Quinn has not only excelled in his role as a teacher – he has gone above and beyond, day in and day out, to make a real and lasting difference in the lives of children and their families.

“Whether it’s championing sport, mentoring students, supporting colleagues, or giving his time to extracurricular activities and community events, he does it all with heart, humility, and an unwavering commitment to our children.

“He is the kind of teacher who goes the extra mile (or 140 miles), who sees the potential in every child, and who lifts others up through his dedication, kindness, and belief in what education can truly be. His values and passion make him an exceptional role model—not just for students, but for every member of our team.

Advertisement

“We are absolutely thrilled that he will now attend a special event in London in July, and will go forward to be considered for a Gold Award at the National Pearson Teaching Awards ceremony in November.”