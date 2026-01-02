Major investment for community bus service in Tyrone

EASILINK Community Transport, which serves the Omagh and Strabane areas, has added two new Mercedes Sprinter buses to its fleet as part of a significant investment in the sustainability and quality of local community transport services.

The investment comes as the Community Transport Association has highlighted ageing bus fleets as a major challenge for community transport operators across the UK.

Claire Russell, chief executive of Easilink Community Transport, said replacing older vehicles is widely recognised as best practice.

“Newer vehicles improve safety, reliability, accessibility and fuel efficiency, while ensuring services remain sustainable and fit for future community needs,” she said.

“As demand for accessible and affordable transport continues to grow across the Omagh, Strabane and Foyle areas, our current fleet is operating at or near capacity.

“These new buses will allow Easilink to respond more effectively to local need, while maintaining high standards of safety, reliability and accessibility.”

Easilink Community Transport provides an essential lifeline for people who have difficulty accessing public transport or who do not have access to private vehicles.

“Many of our passengers rely on us to attend medical appointments, take part in social activities, access education and training, and stay connected to their communities,” Ms Russell added.

“Without reliable transport, people can face increased isolation, poorer health outcomes and reduced independence.

“Newer vehicles also reduce downtime caused by maintenance issues associated with an ageing fleet, helping us to deliver a more dependable service for those who rely on us.”