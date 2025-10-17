Malachy McAleer had ‘unwavering belief in other people’

SEVERAL hundred people attended the funeral of Malachy McAleer in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, this week – a man remembered for his remarkable contributions to education, sport, and community life in West Tyrone.

Originally from Trillick and later of Arleston Road, Omagh, Mr McAleer passed away at the weekend. An integral part of the Trillick St Macartan’s Minor winning team of 1968/69, Mr McAleer would go on to represent Trillick with distinction throughout the 1970s.

He was a skilful and accurate wing forward on the 1974 team that overcame Carrickmore to annex the first county title in 37 years, scoring a decisive goal in the final.

Advertisement

Mr McAleer would again be amongst the scorers in 1975 as Trillick completed back-to-back Senior titles, helping pave the way for a glorious period in the club’s history.

He also represented his club at county level, playing for Tyrone Minors in the late ‘60s.

Mr McAleer further had a fond interest in the fortunes of Omagh St Enda’s GAC, of which he was a former coach and committee member, and father of former players Darragh and Cormac.

Beginning his tenure at South West College in 2005, Mr McAleer would soon become a popular role model to his students as principal and chief executive.

Among those in attendance at his funeral on Monday were many who had benefitted from his work at Youth Sport Omagh on the Cookstown Road and at South West College, where Mr McAleer served as director and principal.

In his homily, Fr Kevin McElhennon described Mr McAleer as a man who lived life with purpose and integrity.

“He was thoughtful, capable and kind, someone who made the world around him steadier simply by the way he lived,” said Fr McElhennon.

Advertisement

Fr McElhennon added that Mr McAleer’s life was marked by “generosity, wisdom and an unwavering belief in other people. His was a life that gave – and kept on giving – of his time, energy, kindness and vision.”

Fr McElhennon said Mr McAleer possessed a rare ability to see potential in others and to help them believe in their own gifts.

“Somehow, after a talk with Malachy, people walked away taller, more confident, with a renewed sense of purpose and a belief in being part of something bigger,” he said.

“The best leaders, and Malachy was one of them, draw the best out of others. His gift was to see the spark and fan it into a flame.”

He said Mr McAleer chose a life of public service because ‘it was the right thing to do’.

Reflecting on Mr McAleer’s vision for Youthsport Omagh, Fr McElhennon said it had been ‘a field of dreams’ where young people of all backgrounds could come together.

“It was never just about sport,” he said. “It was about giving young people the space to grow together, to learn teamwork, respect and friendship. It was a philosophy, a place of unity, connection and hope. In that, Malachy was a unifier who brought people together who might never otherwise have stood together.”

In a statement, South West College said, “The governing body. management team, staff and students of SWC wish to express deep sadness on the passing of our former colleague, principal and chief executive, Malachy McAleer.”

Mr McAleer is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Colette, children Maeve (Maurice Carroll), Darragh (Deirdre Murphy) and Cormac (Niamh O’Donoghue), and siblings Mairead, Anne and Michael. He was predeceased by baby sons Patrick and Aengus, and by his parents, Charlie and Roseanne.