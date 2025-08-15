Many tributes paid to much-loved Trillick woman

By Brendan Donnelly

THERE was a profound sadness occasioned in the Trillick community and further afield with the news of the passing of Margaret Ellen McCarron of Knocknagor, Trillick, one of the parish’s most respected residents.

The late Peggy, as she was more commonly known, passed away peacefully but suddenly at her home surrounded by her loving family. The deceased, who was in her mid-80s, was very well known in the Trillick district being a regular at various events and visiting friends and neighbours, greeting everyone with great warmth, a good conversation and a broad smile.

The late Peggy, born in 1940, was one of a family of six of the late Andy and Mary Tolan of Kinine, Trillick, being survived by four of her family.

Like the rest of her family, she attended Magheralough Primary School, and this was to be her only formal education, the rest of her education through the university of life.

Initially she took up employment in Ashton’s Clothing business in Irvinestown where she wove fabric, knitted jumpers and proved to be handy with her hands.

This was something she later put to great use in her own home and in a number of other homes where she was much sought after as a domestic worker.

She worked as a housekeeper in Reihill’s Retail business in Irvinestown for a number of years and, like the other places, she was resourceful and tidy. In 1968, she married Fran McCarron, a native of Lisdoo, Trillick and lived locally before settling down at their present home almost 30 years ago.

In the intervening years, they were inseparable being blessed with a family of five, all of whom are highly respected members of the community.

Over the next 50 years or so, the couple spent a very happy life together rearing their family and Peggy continuing to give of herself to others in countless ways.

She also continued to be the lynchpin of her own family: cooking, washing, knitting, baking and being a source of comfort to all. The deceased was a very active lady who enjoyed visiting close friends and neighbours and these friendships were for life.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2010 but she rose to the challenge and continued to enjoy being alive and cherished the simple things in life. Above all, however, Peggy was very much a family person, living through her family’s experiences as they progressed through life and always looked forward to family gatherings.

She was young at heart, mind and actions and built a special bond with her many grandchildren and a special great grandchild, a bond which obviously still exists today. She was also a woman of a deep but personal faith, who saw life as a sacred gift and taught all a lesson on how to live a beautiful life.

Peggy was rich in many human qualities and brought joy to all who had the privilege of having known her, maintaining her graciousness to the end.

She had a long, healthy and happy life devoted to her family and she will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren and great grandchild.

Her Requiem mass in St Macartan’s Parish Church, Trillick was largely attended, reflecting the high esteem in which she and her family are held and representative of her many roles.

The celebrant was Very Rev Padraig MacKenna PP, Trillick who, in his homily, spoke of the deceased’s many Christian qualities, her friendly personality and one he was blessed to have known.

He was assisted by Canon John McKenna PE. Her interment took place immediately afterwards in the family burial plot in the adjoining cemetery where Rev Padraig McKenna PP once again officiated.

Deceased is survived by her sons Joe, Eamon, Garrett and Oliver; her daughter AnnMarie; her seven grandchildren, one great grandchild Corey; her sisters Mary and Lucy; her brothers Andy and John; and many other relatives and friends to all of whom we extend our deepest sympathies. She was predeceased by her husband Fran in 2010 and her brother Tom.