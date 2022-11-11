Marathon Man Chris does barefoot Dublin run for Erne RNLI station

A MAN who survived a brush with death on a tidal wave in Donegal has thrown away his running shoes to raise money for RNLI branches on Lough Erne.

Chris Gallagher, from Omagh, ran the Dublin Marathon in his bare feet in a fundraiser for the RNLI’s stations at Enniskillen and Carrybridge and also for the Bundoran branch as well.

The RNLI is an organisation run by volunteers who perform rescue operations for those who find themselves in – sometime life-threatening – difficulty in the open water.

Advertisement

For Chris, this marathon run was done as a thank you to the coastguard service after he found himself needing to be saved when he was carried out to sea by a rip current at Murder Hole Beach on the north coast of Co. Donegal.

He said: “I am an experienced swimmer, having previously been a lifeguard and a world record swimmer as well as swimming all over the world including in Australia but I have never been caught like this before.

“I wasn’t even 10 metres out into the water when the ferocious rip caught me and threw me about like what I can only describe as being in an industrial washing machine and a racing car at the same time, it was powerful, and I had absolutely no control.

“I felt calm initially as I know how to work my way our of a rip curl as I was caught in Australian waters 22 years ago but nothing I tried worked.

“By the grace of God, a rock was in my grasp as I was being pulled into the rip roaring waters and I managed to get my body out of the water onto that wee rock but I was fighting the waves to stay on as they threw me on and off like a rag doll. I was clinging to the rock for dear life for two hours.”

Given the conditions, the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118 from Sligo was tasked and rescued him.

Since he was rescued, Chris has signed up to be a water safety volunteer with the RNLI with a particular interest in highlighting the dangers of open water swimming.

Advertisement

Speaking of his efforts to raise both funds and water safety awareness, RNLI Community Manager Nuala Muldoon said: “Chris really is an inspiration and his own rescue story highlights how even the most experienced water users can still find themselves in difficulty.

“We are delighted that he is now promoting water safety and are in awe at how adventurous he has been in setting himself courageous challenges in his pursuit to raise funds.

“Thanks to Chris, the proceeds raised will now power our lifesaving volunteer crews to continue their good work in saving lives both at sea and on inland waters.”