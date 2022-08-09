Marches for Irish unity to begin in Coalisland

A CAMPAIGN of rallies for Irish Unity will start in Coalisland later this month.

Mid Ulster Independent Republican councillors Dan Kerr and Barry Monteith (pictured right) have announced that the 1916 Societies’ rallies titled, ‘March for Irish Unity and Independence’ will take place throughout Ireland in the months ahead.

The first march will take place in Coalisland on Sunday, August 14. It will be hosted the Eamonn Ceannt Society Coalisland/Clonoe.

The 1916 Societies sprung up in 2009 with many taking their names from the signatories of the Irish proclamation. Their mission statement includes that, “Constitutional authority resides with the Irish people alone and that the British Government veto on Irish Unity is without legitimacy”.

It also calls on Dáil Éireann to be restored as the National Parliament of All Ireland. The statement reads, “Britain’s partition of Ireland and ongoing presence in the North is based on conquest, without mandate and usurps the will of the people. All external interference in the democratic process violates Irish sovereignty and should be rejected. We contend the will of the people is for change in this country – for a National Republic in line with our democratic rights”.

There are about ten 1916 Societies throughout Tyrone with new organisations continuing to be founded, most recently in Cookstown and Donaghmore.

According to Cllr Kerr, the marches are intended to “repopularise the call for Irish freedom”. A number of bands will lead the march from the Republican memorial in front of Meenagh Park into the town centre.

Cllr Kerr said, “These marches will take place throughout Ireland in the months ahead. The 1916 societies believe there should be an immediate 32 county referendum on the question of the re-unification of Ireland. Every citizen of this nation is entitled to vote on the future of Ireland’s sovereignty.

“We hope to see hundreds of people take part. The movement for Irish unity is growing. It is time to stop talking about it and get out there and start walking. Now is the time to free our country and this is the generation that can bring about Irish freedom of sovereignty.”